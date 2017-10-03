The Suburban Times

Vote for Lakewood

It’s time to show your #IamLakewood pride! Our beautiful Fort Steilacoom Park is nominated for King 5 Evening’s 25th Annual Best of Western Washington for dog parks.

We’re up against some steep competition and need your help to win. Voting is open between now and Oct. 29.

 

Please VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!

Click here and look for Fort Steilacoom Park, then click vote. You also enter yourself a chance to win a grand prize.

Help show the rest of Western Washington what you already know: That Lakewood is the best!!!

 

