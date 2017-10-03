TMP brings ‘Footloosel’ from screen to stage

Tacoma Musical Playhouse opens its 2017–2018 season with the stage production adapted from the 1984 film “Footloose,” which stared Kevin Bacon.

This rock musical adapted by Walter Bobbie and Dean Pitchford – who also does lyrics – with music by Tom Snow tells the story of mother and son Ethel and Ren McCormack. When Ethel’s husband abandons the family, the two are uprooted from their Chicago home and transferred to the small mid-west town of Bomont to live with Ethel’s sister and brother-in-law.

Of course, your first thought is that the big city dance-club member will be a bad influence on the Bible-stomping local teen yokels. Boy, have you got a surprise coming!

It seems that old saw about “the preacher’s daughter” rings as clear as the bell in Reverend Moore’s church steeple. It is quite obvious from the get-to that Little Ariel Moore is one hot chick who would put her daddy to shame if he only looked at her and realized what she really is.

However, Daddy Reverend is too preoccupied with the thoughts of his dead son who met his demise in a car accident while coming home from a local dance. Ergo, it was the dance’s fault; no doubt about it.

Therefore, Moore, who is not only the spiritual advisor for the community, but also a prominent member of the town council and a stern force with which to be reckoned – in every aspect except when dealing with his teen-aged daughter –

gets all to vote to outlaw dancing within the town limits.

When Ren arrives on the scene, he is taunted by the town teens. Not to worry, our hero in leather turns the Texas teens to his way of thinking and even convinces Pastor Moore (with the biblical aid of Ariel) that dance isn’t evil but a great way to release teen tensions.

“Footloose The Musical” is directed and choreographed by John Douglas Rake with the same talented aplomb the artisan’s audiences are used to enjoying. It is always a wonder to see how Rake can move 30-plus people about the stage in involved dance numbers and keep them from bumping into each other.

Rake accomplished this on a simple set by Dennis Kurtz, which emulates a high school gym with a balcony and a few doors leading off stage. The doors allow dress props to be brought on and off stage, changing each scene accordingly into the town hall, the church, the Moore’s family home and a nearby town’s saloon/dance hall. The balcony becomes the choir gallery and a trestle over the railway yard, among other things.

Jeffery Stvrtecky is musical director and leads the TMP Orchestra, which includes Diz Carroll on reeds and Iris McBride doing percussion and drums; Addison Ki’ai works OrchEXTRA, the canned orchestration for the show.

Aaron Mohs-Hale is Lighting Designer; Jocelyne Fowler does costumes with aid of Grace Stone and Margot Web; and Angela Morgan is Stage Manager; Morgan also performs in the Ensemble.

Rake has introduced several new faces to his audience in this production; there are seven making TMP stage debuts.

The Ensemble includes Heather Arneson, Maggie Barry, Cassandra DeChant, Angela Morgan and Ashley Roy. Kathyanne Christine plays Lulu Warnicker, Ethel’s sister and Alex Koerger plays Wes, her husband. Marty Stiles is an officious high school Principal Harry Clark. Nick Bray is Coach Dunbar; Jessica Hanson is his wife, Eleanor. Kathy Kluska is Betsy Blast, the owner of the teen’s hangout, the Burger Blast; Rio Barber plays Doreen; Joel Larson plays a Cop. All these characters are ably portrayed by the actors and move the story forward.

Christina Brewer is Irene, the lead for her band, the Country Kickers, at the neighboring town’s Country & Western Bar. Brewer lets all know that she is “Still Rockin’” with gusto.

Nick Clawson is Chuck Cranston, our heroine’s boyfriend. Cranston is very good as the bad boy who has it good for Ariel and treats her bad.

Zach Forbes plays Lyle and Josh Anderman is Travis, Nick’s henchmen. Both do the roles justice and add a lot to the show when all three join the naughty girl singing “The Girl Gets Around.”

Cameron Waters is Willard Hewitt, the not-too-bright boy who tries almost too hard to be Ren’s new-found friend. Waters is a gas as he attempts to learn how to dance at Ren’s demands; the agile dunce trips all over his feet and the stage until he finally makes his Texas Line Dance come out straight.

Willard’s friends include Sean Kilen as Jeter (he also plays Cowboy Bob at the C & W Bar), Donovan Mahannah as Bickle and Toy Williams as Garvin. These tuneful troopers join Waters in a rendition of “Mama Says.”

Corissa DeVerse plays Rusty, Ariel’s best friend and the girl who has the hots for Willard and she’s not afraid to let it be known. DeVerse is terrific in the role. Her singing voice is strong and clear and her dancing is good.

Ariel’s other friends include Emma Deloye as Urleen and Kiana Norman-Slack as Wendy Jo. These two are equals to DeVerse in their roles. They both have excellent voices and dance moves. The trio is terrific when they sing “Somebody’s Eyes” with the Company and really excel when they are joined by Ariel in “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Jessica Furnstahl plays Ariel Moore. This talented young woman has a beautiful voice, is an agile dancer and a good actor; Furnstahl is truly a budding triple-threat. On top of all that the young lady is very easy on the eyes; quite an accomplishment for a high school senior.

Lindsay Hovey is her mother Vi, the long suffering wife of the town’s spiritual leader. Hovey begins her performance as the quiet, demure, dutiful wife. Once she makes friends with Ren’s mother, her character acknowledges the truth about her husband and Hovey changes her tune, thus putting her husband in his rightful place. Hovey shows a nice transition of character during the performance.

Linda Palacios plays Ren’s mother, Ethel McCormack. Palacios is a strong actor who plays a strong role – a woman who bounces back after being abandoned by her husband in order to see to the needs of her son. Palacios also gives Vi the courage to confront her husband when they sing the duet “Learning to be Silent.”

Gary Chambers is Reverend Shaw Moore, the iron-fisted, in a slightly worn-out velvet glove, town pastor, councilman, husband and father who is ever right. Chambers is a very good actor and easily shows his variance of character changes. His singing prowess is also obvious when he sings, with the Company, “On Any Sunday.” In the second act, Chambers is quite eloquent when he asks Vi “Can You Find It in Your Heart?”

Jake Atwood takes the lead role of Ren McCormack, the unhappy teenager who just wants to dance. Atwood is so good in everything he does, it is a pleasure to watch his every move. This young man puts all his energies into each role he captures and thus, captures the hearts of the audience. Atwood is alive with vigor when he sings “I Can’t Stand Still,” telling how much he loves dancing. His second act duet with Ariel “Almost Paradise” is lovely and his plea to the town council to reinstate dancing is an attribute to Atwood’s acting prowess. Atwood turns in a job very well done on all counts.

“Footloose The Musical” continues at Tacoma Musical Playhouse at 7116 Sixth Avenue, just east of Jackson, through October 15, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday October 7 and 14 and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, call the box office at (253) 565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.

As Jake Atwood says, “Kick off those Sunday shoes and enjoy a show” which will make you feel the good part of being a teenager once more.

On a more serious note: When Rake made his curtain speech, the director told of Orange Community Players, a theatre 24 miles east of Beaumont, Texas, which was near devastated due to Hurricane Harvey taking the theatre’s roof with it when it passed through the Lone Star State. TMP has adopted the theatre and has committed to help raise the $35,000 needed to replace the roof. The company’s volunteers and supporters are working diligently to clean the debris and holding fundraisers while they are forced to delay the opening of the small theatre’s season.

TMP is accepting donations at the theatre each performance through the run of “Footloose” which they will forward to OCP in a timely manner. Rake also says, if someone wants to donate to the theatre online, they can go to orangecommunityplayers.com/?page_id=21. The only thing Rake asks is that when making donations directly to OCP, please mention that you learned of their plight through Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

Enjoy the wonderful weather we have in the Pacific Northwest and enjoy the show. Both are something of which to be proud.