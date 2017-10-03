Tacoma-Area Task Force Disrupts Gang Members Trafficking Minors for Sexual Exploitation

TACOMA – Multiple state, local, and federal agencies combined efforts to disrupt a criminal enterprise known to be trafficking minors for sexual exploitation out of Tacoma, Washington. Working through the South Sound Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF) and the South Sound Gang Task Force (SSGTF), federal agents and law enforcement officers arrested five individuals on Monday, October 2, 2017, and are working to locate and arrest two additional individuals.

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (PCPAO) charged Matthew Jeffrey Holt AKA “Boo,” 25, and six associates with conspiracy to commit human trafficking in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, human trafficking in the second degree, and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. All defendants are known to law enforcement as members of the Tillicum Park Gangsters street gang.

“Cracking down on human sex trafficking is one of our top priorities, especially when the victims are underage,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI and the Lakewood Police Department.”

In early August, 2016, a Lakewood police sergeant was listening to recorded jail calls that inmate Holt made while incarcerated in the Nisqually Jail. In some of the calls, Holt discussed with others what appeared to be coordination of ongoing prostitution activity. Because of what was heard, a copy of the calls was provided to the FBI-led South Sound CETF, who continued the investigation along with the SSGTF.

Holt is well known to law enforcement and is the self-proclaimed leader of the Tillicum Park Gangsters street gang. In one conversation Holt was heard saying, “I don’t treat them [women and girls] like nothing but the [expletive] on the bottom of my shoe.”

The investigation in this case uncovered crimes committed by the co-defendants including human trafficking, assault, rape, and/or promoting commercial exploitation of a minor. Fifteen victims have been identified thus far, including one just 13 years old. According to the charges, the victims were forced to engage in prostitution throughout the Tacoma and Lakewood areas, as well as in Olympia, Lacey, and Bellingham. The crimes were allegedly committed over a period of months that appear to begin in the summer of 2016 through September 2017.

“We will continue to work hard to combat Human Trafficking and arrest those who victimize some of our most vulnerable population,” said LPD Chief Mike Zaro.

Three of the five defendants arrested were transferred from existing detention. Michael Jeffrey Hurst, 27, was arrested in Lakewood, Washington; and Howard Ray Jones, 19, was arrested in Tacoma, Washington. The investigation is ongoing.

Those arrested and sought include the following individuals:

*Matthew Jeffrey Holt, AKA “Boo,” 25-year-old male

*Jamaal Lamont Pinkney, AKA “B1,” 33-year-old male

*Monjae Nykyle Haynesworth, AKA “Baby Boo,” 21-year-old male

*Michael Jerome Hurst, AKA “Slim,” 27-year-old male

*Howard Ray Jones, 19-year-old male

*Quantreyvis Alonzo Smith, AKA “Q,” 19-year-old-male – Still sought , last known residence in Tacoma, Washington

, last known residence in Tacoma, Washington *Clayton Tyrone King, III, AKA “YG,” 34-year-old male – Still sought, last known residence in Tacoma, Washington

Bail for all defendants was set at $1,000,000.00.

Charges are only allegations and a person is presumed innocent unless he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If the public has any information about the whereabouts of Quantreyvis Alonzo Smith or Clayton King, they are asked to call LPD at 253-798-4721.

The South Sound CETF in Tacoma is a partnership between the FBI, Washington State Patrol (Missing & Exploited Children’s Task Force and High Tech Crimes Unit), Lakewood Police Department, Tacoma Police Department, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CETFs provide a rapid and effective investigative response to reported federal crimes involving the exploitation of children. The task forces strive to reduce the vulnerability of children to acts of sexual exploitation and abuse, and to strengthen the capabilities of federal, state, and local law enforcement through training programs and investigative assistance. Washington State also has CETFs that cover King and Snohomish counties (the North-Central Sound CETF) and Spokane (the Spokane CETF).

The SSGTF in Tacoma is a partnership between the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Department of Corrections, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, and Tacoma Police Department. The task force investigates violent crimes and gang activity throughout Pierce County.