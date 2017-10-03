Overcoming financial challenges and more from Tillicum

Prior to this Thursday’s (Oct.5, 6:30 P.M.) meeting of the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association, a community conversation will be held at 5 P.M. (also at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW) on ways to overcome financial challenges, led by Kelvin Ceasar from United Way of Pierce County. More in the October newsletter.

Also in the newsletter: “First-ever Team Tillicum 5K a success” congratulations from Lakewood Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen; Tillicum Library events for the month of October; and the first call for a meeting to obtain feedback on the Eurasian Water-milfoil problem in American Lake.