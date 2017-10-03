League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County Candidate Forums

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Each year, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County sponsors and/or moderates a series of candidate forums, an opportunity for the public to hear candidates respond to the issues and to submit questions of interest to them. This year, there will be a series of seven forums during October (two already were held in September) for offices outside of Tacoma in Pierce County. In addition, there will be a forum entirely focused on Tacoma races.
Wed., Oct. 4 City of Orting City Council Candidates
6:30 pm Orting City Council Chambers
110 Train Street SE, Orting
Sponsored by City of Orting; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Wed., Oct. 11 City of University Place City Council Candidates
6:30 pm Curtis High School
8425 – 40th St. W., University Place
Sponsored by City of University Place; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Tues., Oct. 17 City of Gig Harbor City Council and Mayor Candidates
6:30 pm Gig Harbor United Methodist Church
7400 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Wed., Oct. 18 City of Fircrest, City Council Candidates
6:00 pm Redeemer Lutheran Church
1001 Princeton St., Fircrest
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Wed., Oct. 18 City of Puyallup Council and Puyallup School District
6:30 pm Candidates
Pierce College Puyallup
1601 39th Ave SE, Puyallup
Co-Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and Pierce College Student Life
Mon., Oct. 23 Edgewood City Council Candidates
7:00 pm Council City Council Chambers
2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood
Sponsored by City of Edgewood; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
Wed., Oct. 25 DuPont City Council Candidates
7:00 pm DuPont City Hall
1700 Civic Dr., DuPont
Co-sponsored by Voice DuPont and League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County
