League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County Candidate Forums

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Each year, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County sponsors and/or moderates a series of candidate forums, an opportunity for the public to hear candidates respond to the issues and to submit questions of interest to them. This year, there will be a series of seven forums during October (two already were held in September) for offices outside of Tacoma in Pierce County. In addition, there will be a forum entirely focused on Tacoma races.

Wed., Oct. 4 City of Orting City Council Candidates

6:30 pm Orting City Council Chambers

110 Train Street SE, Orting

Sponsored by City of Orting; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Wed., Oct. 11 City of University Place City Council Candidates

6:30 pm Curtis High School

8425 – 40th St. W., University Place

Sponsored by City of University Place; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Tues., Oct. 17 City of Gig Harbor City Council and Mayor Candidates

6:30 pm Gig Harbor United Methodist Church

7400 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Wed., Oct. 18 City of Fircrest, City Council Candidates

6:00 pm Redeemer Lutheran Church

1001 Princeton St., Fircrest

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Wed., Oct. 18 City of Puyallup Council and Puyallup School District

6:30 pm Candidates

Pierce College Puyallup

1601 39th Ave SE, Puyallup

Co-Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and Pierce College Student Life

Mon., Oct. 23 Edgewood City Council Candidates

7:00 pm Council City Council Chambers

2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood

Sponsored by City of Edgewood; Moderated by the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County

Wed., Oct. 25 DuPont City Council Candidates

7:00 pm DuPont City Hall

1700 Civic Dr., DuPont

Co-sponsored by Voice DuPont and League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County