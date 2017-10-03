Lakewood City Council Candidates at Lakewood United, Oct. 5

October 5, 2017 City of Lakewood Council Candidates’ Forum. The following List of Candidates from the Pierce County Auditor’s Website:

Council Pos. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Mary B. Moss

Paul Wagemann

Council Pos. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Mike Brandstetter

Malcolm Russell

Council Pos. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Jason Whalen

Council Pos. 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Ria J. Johnson-Covington

John Simpson

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

October 12, 2017 “Juror Study Project” – Chris Gaddis, Pierce County Superior Court Administrator; and Shelly K. Speir, Superior Court Judge Department 5 (Pamela – MC)

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 13, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.