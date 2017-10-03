The Suburban Times

Fall Quarter Events at TCC

These Fall Quarter Student Engagement events are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Artist & Lecture Series:  Michael Benitez: Latinx Multiculturalism & DACA

When : Oct. 5, 12 :30 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Artist & Lecture Series:  Aaliyah Jihad:  “I am Not a Costume”  

When: Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Artist & Lecture Series:  Jennifer Adams:  Motivation Beyond Limitations

When: Oct. 20, noon – 1 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Artist & Lecture Series:  Ty Defoe: A Walk in My Moccasins

When: Nov. 20, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Artist & Lecture Series:  Jordan Chaney:  Waking Up Woke

When: Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

“I Am Me” Open Mic Poetry with Jordan Chaney

When: Dec. 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Building 11 Student Center

