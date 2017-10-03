Fall Quarter Events at TCC

These Fall Quarter Student Engagement events are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Artist & Lecture Series: Michael Benitez: Latinx Multiculturalism & DACA
When : Oct. 5, 12 :30 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center
Artist & Lecture Series: Aaliyah Jihad: “I am Not a Costume”
When: Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center
Artist & Lecture Series: Jennifer Adams: Motivation Beyond Limitations
When: Oct. 20, noon – 1 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center
Artist & Lecture Series: Ty Defoe: A Walk in My Moccasins
When: Nov. 20, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center
Artist & Lecture Series: Jordan Chaney: Waking Up Woke
When: Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center
“I Am Me” Open Mic Poetry with Jordan Chaney
When: Dec. 1, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Building 11 Student Center