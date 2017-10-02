The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council meeting agenda, October 3

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 19, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #106051- #106059 in the amount of $134,870.30
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106192 – #106252 in the amount of $207,062.80 and Manual Checks #106114 – #116115 & #106117 in the amount of $12,030.99
    4. Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement – City of Fircrest (AB 2815)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
    2. 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
  6. New Items
    1. Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
    2. 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
    3. Electric Utility Fees (AB 2816) (Ordinance #1570) (*)
    4. 1st St. Capital Improvement Project Engineering Design Supplement #1, Gray & Osborne Inc. (AB 2819) (*)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

