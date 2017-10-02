Steilacoom Town Council meeting agenda, October 3

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of September 19, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #106051- #106059 in the amount of $134,870.30
- Approval of Claims Checks #106192 – #106252 in the amount of $207,062.80 and Manual Checks #106114 – #116115 & #106117 in the amount of $12,030.99
- Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement – City of Fircrest (AB 2815)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
- 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
- New Items
- Mid-Biennium Budget Adjustments (AB 2820) (Ordinance #1573)
- 2018 Property Tax Levies (AB 2817) (Ordinance #1571 & #1572)
- Electric Utility Fees (AB 2816) (Ordinance #1570) (*)
- 1st St. Capital Improvement Project Engineering Design Supplement #1, Gray & Osborne Inc. (AB 2819) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
