Springbrook Park featured at Seattle breakfast

Lakewood’s Springbrook Park was one of two parks featured at the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition’s annual breakfast, held at the Westin in Seattle Sept. 27.

The theme of this year’s breakfast was “Together We Can” – which is exactly what Lakewood and its various community partners, residents and statewide organizations did, they came together to see the Springbrook Park expansion realized.

The state’s Recreation and Conservation Office contributed nearly $200,000 in grant funding to the expansion project, helping the city get the ball rolling on the much-needed park improvements in Springbrook.

The spirit of community was highlighted at the breakfast, which was attended by Gov. Jay Inslee. The event included the presentation of the inaugural Evans & Lowry Distinguished Leadership Award to former governors Dan Evans and Mike Lowry, who died earlier this year.

Inslee and state Sen. Hans Zeiger presented the award which recognized their extraordinary collaboration to preserve the state’s outdoors, ensure public access for future generations and in their words “to leave a better campsite.”

Springbrook resident Jamese Williams also spoke at the breakfast, sharing her story about the importance of open space and having a place to go outside and play based on her experiences growing up and now living in Lakewood.

It was an honor for our park to be recognized at such a great event.