Richard Dorsett’s Bicycle Journey – Nova Scotia to New England – Part 3

Submitted by Richard Dorsett

Tacoma’s Richard Dorsett Contines His Bicycle Journey in Nova Scotia – Part 3

A seventy-minute ferry ride gets you across the Northumbrian Strait, from Caribou, Nova Scotia, to Wood Island, Prince Edward Island. Once the trucks and cars have driven away, a distinct, rural feel pervades. How rural? The next day I pedaled 80 kilometers before the first open store. Sure, I’d passed by a diner, but the guy sitting at the garage next door said, “It’s been closed for years.”

Stillness seems to separate the seasons here in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Some linger, trying to stretch summer, but the tourists and vacationers are gone. Stores and even campgrounds are closing for the season. Autumn, real autumn with its frosts, is near but I bet it is brief. Locals know that the months of winter will arrive soon. I’ll be well gone by then, but I’d like to see these Maritime provinces in the grip of winter. In early spring, icebergs float to the beach of what is my perfect campsite. Northumberland Provincial Park is now closed until spring, but nobody will be there to bother the rare camper wanting to watch a winter storm.

For a bicyclist, there can be no better pedaling than Prince Edward Island’s Confederation Trail, the rail conversion from Tignish to Elmira (273 kilometers from tip to tip). Branch lines add another 150 kms to the trail. The mainline is a first-rate ride; my complaint comes with those who have described the island as relatively flat. Until I got on the main trail I was hitting hill after hill after hill. Hills became monotonous, but were never more than mid-gear climbs. I ponder whether the writers have not themselves pedaled the province and so confuse the concepts of ‘relatively’ and ‘flat’. These are important details for those of us who rely upon accurate route descriptions.

Returning to Nova Scotia at Pictou, I wasn’t in a hurry and pedaled towards the south. Truro turned out to be a good ride; but more, it is where I saw a tidal bore on the Salmon River, one of the many affected by the extreme tides of the Bay of Fundy. A tidal bore occurs when the incoming tide overwhelms the outflow of a river to create an upstream wave that eventually dissipates; it’s a very cool natural phenomenon.

Past Truro, I was headed along the western coast and rode the hills to Wolfville, then joined the 100-plus kilometers on the Harvest Moon Trail, through the Annapolis Valley. Nova Scotia touts its regional wines, but I was surprised by the passion for wines from Washington state.

On each of my trips I do my best to read regional fiction. Being clueless to the writers of Nova Scotia, I wrote to the Booknote bookstore in Halifax for advice. Through that request I learned of Alistair MacLeod’s No Great Mischief, as good a literary find as you can hope for. If you’ve read MacLeod, you already know. If not, this is a writer who should not be missed.

By Bridgeport, Nova Scotia, maybe I’d become complacent with the superb weather. Without checking the forecast, I put down under a shelter with just an air mattress and sleeping bag. That was fine until about 2 am when the storm hit in earnest. Wind, rain, lightning, thunder, and all seeming to move sideways. It wasn’t cold, and I have pitched my tent often enough, but this was the first time in the dark at some unreasonable hour. Lesson learned. The good news was that the storm blew through quickly, and my biggest challenge is getting my gear dry.

Some days I start early, others late. I’ll take a nap if the mood strikes. The thing is, easy riding or hard, the miles don’t pedal themselves. For my last stretch in Nova Scotia, Google tried to send me on a highway (four-lane) that makes no sense. Instead, I stay on the Evangeline Trail, passing along the southwest coast, looking out to a stretch of land that separates St. Mary’s Bay from the Bay of Fundy. This last fifty miles from Weymouth to Yarmouth is among the best miles I have pedaled; few hills, spectacular scenery, and an unexpected tail wind helped me to my destination.

My motel is about five kilometers from the Yarmouth to Portland ferry terminal. Haddock and clam strips for dinner at Bailey’s Bakery is a perfect dinner. Finally too, Bailey’s is a bakery with eclairs, and the biggest cream puffs I have ever seen.

With a few pages of No Great Mischief remaining, a piece of paper fell out. I’d been searching for it since Halifax. A server in a bar had seen what I was reading and gave me the name of David Adam Richards as another regional writer. I recall the hoteliers along the way, three of whom have had their businesses for nearly fifty years. And another who had lived in southern Korea for 15 years, and had never been to Seoul. And Scott, a former oil rig worker, who cooked steak and scallops for me at Northumberland Provincial Park. And the old Egyptian Copt who enjoyed speaking Arabic with me. Small things, but nice encounters everyday make life on the road as special as it is. I’ll not forget a boat I saw, named “A Boat Time,” a nice pun and play on pronunciation.

Now I am “off to sea” and pondering how far I should get from the back rail. I have not had good luck out of view of land. The Cat ferry from Yarmouth to Portland, Maine, takes about six hours to cross two hundred miles. Now underway.

September 30, 2017

Yarmouth, Nova Scotia