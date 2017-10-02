JBLM Artillery Firing Oct. 3-5

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct artillery training Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, October 5, 2017, Midnight throughout daytime and nighttime hours using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment is scheduled to conduct artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Members in the local community can expect to hear Howitzer training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.