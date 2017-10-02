DuPont Historic Village Guided Walk

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

The DuPont Historical Society is sponsoring a “Guided Walk of the DuPont Historic Village” on Saturday October 14, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Participants should meet at the DuPont Historical Museum located at 207 Barksdale Ave. (Take exit 119 from I-5).

The walk will be led by Historical Society Board member Jerry Williams who remembers coming to visit his grandparents when DuPont was still a company town. Jerry’s Grandfather worked at the DuPont Powderworks Plant and lived in DuPont from 1916 to 1963. Jerry spent time as a young boy in the village and would like to share some of his childhood memories with you. The walk will take you by the former Powderworks Manager and Assistant Manager’s homes, down “Silk Stocking Row”, point out where the old club house and hotel were, and past the Presbyterian Church built in 1917 and celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The walk is approximately 1.5 miles on city sidewalks and is suitable for all ages, strollers and wheel chairs. From I-5 take exit 119 and proceed onto Barksdale Ave into Historic DuPont Village. The Museum will be approximately two blocks on the right next to Robinson Park.

For more information, please call the DuPont Museum 253-964-2399. Everyone is welcome and guided walk is free.