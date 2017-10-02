1940s-Style Live Radio Show coming to Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by John Munn, Managing Artist Director

Our Hugely Popular Live Radio Show returns with its Tenth Year in a Row with its Annual Halloween Radio Gala!! This year is a real terrifying treat with “The Vault of Radio Horror” with selections from “Lights Out,” Inner Sanctum and Many More!

The entire show will be presented as if it were Live from a radio studio straight out of the ’40s; complete with Live Sound Effects!

Performances are Friday the 13th and Saturday October the 14th at 8:00pm and, for the second year in a row, we have Added a Sunday Matinee on October the 15th at 2:00pm. The Experience had become so popular over previous years that we added the matinee due to high demand for tickets to this Sold Out Show!

Since it is Halloween Season, costumes are welcomed but not required…but we sure would love to see you in yours!

Ticket Prices are $25.00 per Person.

Entry into the show includes a Glass of Wine and Complimentary Hor D’Oeurves.

Additional Glasses of Wine will also be available at $5.00 per Glass.

This year’s Gala is directed by James Venturini and includes the talents of both new, and returning, favorites: Dayna Childs, Julie Cole, Nicole Lockett, Amanda Nixon, Curtis Beech, David Phillips and

Christian Carvajal.

We are looking forward to sharing our Gala Evening of Live Radio Broadcasts with you and yours and “all the ships at sea!”

ABOUT OUR THEATRE:

The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about the “10th annual 1940s-Style LIVE RADIO SHOW”, please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.