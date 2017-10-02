11th Annual Truck and Tractor Day coming to Lakewood

Held at picturesque Fort Steilacoom Park, this the 11th Annual Truck and Tractor Day is a fan favorite for our residents and South Sound neighbors. Kids get a chance to climb on big rig trucks, tractors and take hayrides with their families around the park. There is also a giant slingshot to launch pumpkins and kids will be given a free hardhat and pumpkins to decorate (while supplies last).

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma and Bricks 4 Kidz will be on hand with arts and craft activities, live music by Seattle-based Squirrel Butter and Lakewood’s very own Original House of Donuts will be on hand to supply our “Donut on a String” game. Come play and see just how hard it is the eat a doughnut with no hands.

Admission is free and food for purchase will be available from food trucks.

We hope that you’ll join us Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. for this quintessential Fall event.