Westside Story – $1.00 Per Month

Boy oh boy was I ever wrong about a couple of things.

First during the past couple of years as our community debated the pros and cons of establishing a rental inspection program, we have had a constant flow of information indicating that Lakewood wanted to make their newfangled Rental Housing Safety Program (RHSP) financially self-sufficient and in order to do so planned to charge property owners $100 for each rental. I wrote a number of articles expressing my objections to the exorbitant $100 fee.

Ultimately it turns out Lakewood decided that during the first year (2017 – 2018), they would charge only $12 per rental unit for the first annual registration fee or $1.00 per month. Saving $88.00 per unit is what I call good news from the City of Lakewood or at least first year good news.

Like they use to say on the old TV show, Laugh-In, “Never mind.”

Secondly, I was wrong about the name of the program. There have been so many names connected to this proposed program. Ultimately Lakewood settled on Rental Housing Safety Program (RHSP).

I hope the City will not judge me too harshly. I am willing to admit to my mistakes. It should be noted that Lakewood makes mistakes too. The $250,000.00 RHSP custom computer program with a $200,000.00 cost overrun is just one example of Lakewood making a mistake with this new program. I would say that my $88 mistake pales in comparison to Lakewood’s $200,000.00 mistake.