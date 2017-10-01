Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea closes Oct. 21 at zoo

Tacoma, Wash. – There’s less than a month left to explore the giant sea creatures dotting the grounds at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. And snapping a selfie with Priscilla the Parrotfish, Chompers the Shark, Gertrude the Penguin and their interesting friends is a must.

“Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea,” a traveling exhibit of 10 larger-than-life sea creatures made entirely of plastic trash that washed up on Pacific Northwest beaches, will complete its six-month run at the zoo on Oct. 21.

The creatures, which include a toothy shark, sprawling red octopus, tufted puffin and weedy sea dragon, have been a huge hit since they arrived at the Zoo on Earth Day.

Visitors gawked at the beauty and sheer scale of the sculptures, created by Oregon artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi with help from a team of volunteers. They’ve taken photos and been amazed at all the plastic items that make up the sculptures: bottles and straws, but also bowling pins, a toy robot, even a plastic cooler.

But while the sculptures may be leaving, their message is not.

Pozzi began the “Washed Ashore” project as an alarming testimony to all the trash she saw washing up on her local beaches – plastic that is choking and killing birds and sea animals. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is continuing the effort by offering visitors water in boxes rather than bottles and selling reusable bags. The zoo long ago stopped offering plastic lids and straws with fountain drinks.

The sculptures in “Washed Ashore” have been featured on PBS and at venues across the nation. There’s less than a month to see them in Tacoma. Don’t miss out.

Zoo hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org/washedashore.