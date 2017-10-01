Technology, learning resources available to help Pierce County residents Get Smart

TACOMA – Get Smart and expand your knowledge with classes and online tools from Pierce County Library System this fall. A series of free technology classes to strengthen practical skills and knowledge starts Tuesday, Oct. 3, and runs through the end of the year.

“Technology plays a role in almost every aspect of life,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “These Get Smart classes give people the leg up they need to use, understand and create with technology.”

Classes include Computer Basics, Introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel, Internet and Cloud basics, technology help, web safety and iPad basics. The Library also offers courses in 3D printing.

Online, customers can access tools such as Lynda.com and Universal Class for tutorials and online courses in a variety of subjects. Access to Microsoft Imagine Academy to develop computer skills and learn languages is also available free with a Pierce County Library card.

People can also use the Book a Librarian service for one-on-one, in-person tutoring on computer and mobile devices and library resources. To schedule a session with a librarian, sign up online at getsmart.pcls.us.

Registration is required for some classes.

Administrative Center and Library

3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215 • 253-548-3300

Anderson Island Pierce County Library

11319 Yoman Road 98303 • 253-548-3536

Tech Help Wed., Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

DuPont Pierce County Library

1540 Wilmington Drive 98327 • 253-548-3326

3D Printing Revolution Wed., Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m.

Lakewood Pierce County Library

6300 Wildaire Road S.W. 98499 • 253-548-3302

Tech Help Every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. (no Tech Help Nov. 22)

Cloud Basics Mon., Nov. 6, 2-3:30 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma 98444 • 253-548-3304

Tech Help Wed., Oct. 4, 18, Nov. 1, 15, Dec. 6, 20, 3-5 p.m.

3D Printing Revolution Mon., Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library

15420 Meridian E. 98375 • 253-548-3303

Tech Help Wed., Oct. 4, 18, Nov. 1, 15, Dec. 6, 20, 2-4 p.m.

3D Printing Revolution Sat., Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-noon

Excel: Formulas Sat., Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Tillicum Pierce County Library

14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood 98498 • 253-548-3314

Word: Intro Tues., Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library

3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 98466 • 253-548-3307

Tech Help Fri., Oct. 6, 13, Nov. 3, 10, Dec. 1, 8, 2-4 p.m.

Web Safety Mon., Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon

iPad Basics for 50+ Thurs., Oct. 26, 2-3:30 p.m., Wed., Dec. 27, 3-4:30 p.m.

Internet Basics Wed., Nov. 1, 3-4:30 p.m.

Word: Intro Thurs., Nov. 9, 2-3:30 p.m.