The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Raider Volleyball season in full swing

By

Raider Volleyball kicked off the 2017 season strong! Be sure to check out a home game this fall to show your Raider pride. The team is hosting a Back to School Night game on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., when a lucky, limited number of students will receive a free Raider hat at the game. All home games take place at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center. Below is a schedule of all upcoming home games. For the rest of the season’s schedule, visit the Raider Volleyball web page.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound

Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline

Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.