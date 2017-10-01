October ushers in overnight lane closures on southbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Construction crews on two adjacent HOV projects will reduce lanes on southbound Interstate 5 overnight during the first week of October. The closures allow crews to stripe lanes and move southbound I-5 traffic on to a new alignment near Bay Street and Portland Avenue. Some adjacent ramps will also close during overnight hours next week. Those closures are listed below.

All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Ramp and lane closures:

Friday, Sept. 29

38th Street on-ramp to westbound SR 16/northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Monday, Oct. 2

Single-lane closure on southbound I-5 near L Street will begin at 8 p.m.; double- lane closure will begin at 10 p.m.; triple-lane closure with all lanes detoured to the collector/distributor lanes will begin at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Single-lane closures on southbound I-5 at the Puyallup River Bridge will begin at 8 p.m.; double-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m.; all lanes of southbound I-5 between the Puyallup River Bridge and L Street will be routed through the Portland Avenue interchange from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. All lanes of southbound I-5 will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Single-lane closures on southbound I-5 near L Street will begin at 9 p.m.; double- lane closures will begin at 11 p.m.; triple-lane closure with all lanes detoured to the collector/distributor lanes will begin at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 6

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

As a reminder, the A Street ramp to I-705 has reopened to traffic. The southbound I-5 ramp to State Route 7 is closed through fall 2017. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramps to I-705 and East 26th Street are open.

Read the about progress made on our HOV projects and what is ahead this fall on the WSDOT Blog. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are posted online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.