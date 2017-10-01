Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Tacoma stage

TACOMA, WA – When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Broadway Center for the Arts on November 9, the Tacoma School of the Arts String Quartet will have the privilege of joining the professional musicians on stage to add some orchestral texture to the evening.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They engage in a “showdown” of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: “this is the most unique tribute show in decades.” The Tacoma show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia.

The string quartet

Tacoma high school seniors Kelly Moylan, Abbie Foulon and Veronica Truong and juniorLilo Heinrich will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,””Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By,” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

All quartet members perform with the Tacoma School of the Arts Chamber Orchestra and smaller school chamber ensembles. Members also perform with prestigious groups including the Tacoma Youth Symphony, the Stanford University Summer Orchestra and All-State Honors Orchestras. Last year, all quartet members advanced to the state level of the Washington Music Educators Association Solo and Ensemble Competition and received superior ratings performing with the school’s chamber orchestra.