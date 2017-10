Michael Sullivan, of Artifacts Consulting, will tell the story of the last section of the Northern Pacific Transcontinental Railroad and the building of the line past Fort Steilacoom and Nisqually prairie on Sunday, October 15, 2017 (2 pm) in Quarters 2 at Historic Fort Steilacoom (9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood on the grounds of Western State Hospital). For more information call 253-582-5838.