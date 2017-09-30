The Suburban Times

U.P. City Council Oct. 2 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold both Special and Regular Meetings on Monday, Oct. 2 (6:30 P.M.) in the Town Hall Meeting Room (3715 Bridgeport Way West.) Access the agendas on the City’s website.

