Humane Society to host Open House Oct. 7

TACOMA, WA – Thanks to Tacoma Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will work with 29 other humane societies and rescues to adopt 500 animals on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event is in conjunction with Pawsitive Alliance’s sixth annual shelter awareness and adoption campaign.

Starting at 9:00 am at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma, attendees can meet their new best friend, be it a dog, cat, rabbit, or other small mammal.

From 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Good Neighbor Vet will also be onsite offering:

$10 per vaccine (cat: FVRCP, Leukemia, and Rabies/PureVAx Rabies (additional $10); dog: DAPP, Bordetella, Lepto, Lyme, Flu, Rabies), which includes a free health exam

$15 microchips with free lifetime registration

$10 nail trims

Free Roundworm & Hookworm deworm with purchase

“Routine vet care protects pet owners and their pets from the expense and heartache of disease,” Jess Forde, Good Neighbor Vet Brand Manager, said. “Through the Shelter Open House event in partnership with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, Good Neighbor Vet looks to support animal welfare through adoption, education, and preventive medicine.”

Brew Dog will be in attendance serving up gourmet brats, polish sausage, beef dogs, and veggie dogs from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, lending a festive feel to the event.

Last year, “A combined total of nearly 4,000 people visited over 35 shelters and adoption centers,” Amy Ferguson, Pawsitive Alliance Executive Director, said. “402 animals were adopted.”

Learn more by visiting www.thehumanesociety.org.