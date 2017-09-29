Man charged with multiple child sex crimes

TACOMA, WA – Today the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office charged Harvey Harold Bruce with two counts of child molestation in the first degree and three counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Bruce’s victim, a family member, is just 3-years-old.

On August 23, 2017, Tacoma Police got a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Cybertip.org is a website for tips about missing or abused children. The tip contained information regarding Tumblr user “n8tivepervzguy” accessing potential child pornography.

“Protecting children is a top priority of ours,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We appreciate the tip from an anonymous citizen and the collaboration from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Detectives were able to determine the IP address on the Tumblr account was registered to Comcast. On September 13, 2017, Comcast provided a residential address in Tacoma, WA and other account information which identified Tumblr user “n8tivepervzguy” as being the defendant Harvey Harold Bruce, 36.

Detectives reviewed the contents of the Tumblr account and found multiple images of children engaging in sexual activity, including an image of a male child approximately 2-years-old.

On September 27, 2017, law enforcement served a warrant on the Bruce’s home and found him inside.

Bruce showed detectives a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge phone, a laptop, and an iPad he used to access sites such as Kik, Tumblr, Wickr, Grindr, and Growlr. Bruce admitted the Tumblr account “n8tivepervzguy” was his account and that he used it to view child pornography.

Detectives also found chat logs from the Tumblr account where Bruce described molesting his nephews. Bruce initially claimed the chats were all fantasy or fiction and that he had never touched any child.

Eventually Bruce confessed and described multiple incidents involving his 3-year-old nephew.

Bail is set at $150,000.00.

Charges are only allegations and a person is presumed innocent unless he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.