Lakes High Class of ’67 Pays Tribute to Their Deceased Classmates

Submitted by Willie Dickerson and Denise Holt

On Friday, September 15, 2017, the Class of ’67 from Lakes High School in Lakewood had a tour of the “new” school and as a tribute to their lost classmates, David Brock, an alumnus of the class, played his bagpipes. He had come from Prineville, Oregon for the occasion.

Susan Keller Reynolds, a resident of Lakewood, was the tour guide – she was a former teacher at Lakes as well as an alumnus of the class. Willie Dickerson, also an alumnus of the class, as well as the class President, did the honors of reading the names of the deceased classmates at the end of the tour. Later on at 6 pm, the Class of ’67 celebrated their 50th Reunion at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood. Here is Willie’s summary of the event:

As I drove into Lakes High School and found a visitor space to park, I wondered at this new modern building, 50 years on from when I was a student here. I realized I was here to honor my fellow graduates and not for the wonderful tour led by Sue Keller, one of our own, who spent the majority of her teaching career in our Alma Mater. As others began to show up I started to get excited: old friends, some long forgotten smiled at me. During the tour we began to get reacquainted. Suddenly, I realized the 36 other classmates on the tour were great reasons for me to be here.

Walking through this new school, we were amazed at the modern facility that had replaced the one we knew all those years ago. We missed parts of the tour as we formed and reformed intimate clusters of catch-up-conversations. These groups were the real joy of the tour, transforming us back to connected classmates. When the tour suddenly ended and it was time for the reading of the names of classmates who had passed away, then a second time, from this life, I was surprised it had ended. But as David Brock began to warm his bag pipes, I prepared to read the list of names of the 73 who were no longer with us. David was ready, and I introduced this somber occasion. I had written each name on a separate piece of paper and offered these papers to anyone who felt a connection or a need to have them. I began reading with David playing Amazing Grace, for our friends who had gone on before. It was a serious time, names spoken, bagpipes reminding, and the silent crowd occasionally reaching out for a name. It took longer to read the names than to play the song, too many missing.

As we finished, the crowd began to dwindle, but a few stayed to get another name, and one to give a name we didn’t know: Vic Everett, part of a singing duet in High School, his partner here to tell us we had missed him. We hung around together, solemn moments of quiet conversations. Eventually, we all drifted off, to ponder what we had experienced; and of course to get ready for our main event.

Here are the 74 classmates from the class of 1967 who have passed away:

Dale Aberle, John Adams, John Anger, Allen Bartz, Susan Boyd, Edmond Bronoske, Kenneth Bullard, Judith Carden, John Carroll, George Casey, James Casey, Erma Charboneau, Mozell Chinneth, Teri Rae Cordes, Michael Dunbar, Victor Everett, Nona Jane Farmer, Dale Garbush, David Gauthier, Arlon Gilmore, Kathy Green, Michael Green, Christine Hall, Trula Hann, Dennis Hathaway, Gloria Hawkins, Glen Henrickson, Michael Hopper, Dorothy Patricia House, Arthur Grange Howell, Patricia Jordan, David Keys, Dan Larkins, Michael Larsen, Jess Larson, David Lester, Martin Lind, Gary Lucas, William Marcan, Brenda Mauvais, John (Jack) Merritt, Joann Moffett, Charlene Mooney, John Morris, Bridget Panuco, John Perryman, James Proctor, Patrick Redfern, Hugh Reilly, Dennis Relaford, Mariann Risley, John Schaler, Robert Seidl, Carl Stanley Shaw, John Solomon, Michael Specht, Ron Staples, Sheila Stokke, Terry Stuck, Janet Sullivan, Ruth Teague, Kerry Tessman, Dale Tucker, Kenneth Twibell, Randy Van Dyke, James Walker, Bob Ward, Charles Williams, John Willis, Thomas Wright, Bob Yarbrough, Becky Yockman, Gary Young, Connie Zeleski