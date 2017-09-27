Tacoma Restaurant Week tops 30 restaurants for October

TACOMA – The best-priced dining promotion to benefit diners in the South Puget Sound area arrives for two weeks during Tacoma Restaurant Week in October, and the number of restaurants has grown 50% compared to last year. Over the two-week promotion, Sunday through Thursday only, diners can indulge in $30 three-course dinners at over 30 of the area’s best restaurants, and/or even find deals at some of those places offering a three-course lunch for only $15.

Restaurant Week, which runs October 15-19, and October 22-26, is an opportunity for diners to try restaurants that usually are priced much higher. It’s a great way to dine on three courses ultra-affordably at such places as El Gaucho, CI Shenanigans, Stanley & Seaforts, and Asado.

The list of participants stretches mostly across Pierce County including the waterfront, downtown core, Bonney Lake and even Des Moines.

Diners will find the Tacoma Restaurant Week deal at the following restaurants: Al Lago, Asado, Azteca, Bar Bistro, The Bite, Blazing Onion, Boathouse 19, CI Shenanigan’s, The Cliff House, Duke’s Chowder House, El Gaucho, The Harmon, Harmon Taproom, Hawks Prairie Casino, The Hob Knob, The Hub, Indochine, Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse, Lobster Shop, Marzano, Melting Pot, The Mill, Miyabi, Primo Grill, The Ram, Rhein Haus, Salty’s at Redondo, Stanley & Seaforts, Steel Creek American Whiskey Co., and Wildfin.

Most major cities run a restaurant week once or twice a year. ?Menus for Tacoma Restaurant Week are available online at tacomarestaurantweek.com. Also follow TRW and new restaurants joining the promotion on Facebook at facebook.com/TacomaRestaurantWeek.