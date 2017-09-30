TCC’s Fall Fitness Center is open to students and employees

TCC’s new Building 20 Fitness Center is full of new equipment and open free to TCC students and employees. Just remember to bring your TCC student or staff ID.
Open Use Hours
Monday – Friday
8:30 – 9:20 a.m.
9:30 – 10:20 a.m.
1:30 – 2:20 p.m.
2:30 – 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Fridays)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
12:30 – 1:20 p.m.
Equipment
New cardio equipment has:
- internet access
- workout routines
- workout routine tracking
- online video access
A few things to remember…
The Fitness Center is for students & employees only.
- Bringing in friends and family members creates a liability issue for the college. Employees and students only, please!
- Need a TCC ID? Get one at the Campus Public Safety Office, Building 14.
Dress code & Locker Rooms
- Please wear full-length (uncropped) shirts with sleeves while working out in the Fitness Center.
- Locker rooms are available for use. Please bring your own lock and your own towel.
Equipment Use
- Please wipe down all equipment immediately after use. Wipes are available onsite.
- Please replace equipment after use. The Fitness Center is also used as a classroom.
- Remember to wash your hands after working out! Hand sanitizer is available onsite.