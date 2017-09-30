TCC’s Fall Fitness Center is open to students and employees

TCC’s new Building 20 Fitness Center is full of new equipment and open free to TCC students and employees. Just remember to bring your TCC student or staff ID.

Open Use Hours

Monday – Friday

8:30 – 9:20 a.m.

9:30 – 10:20 a.m.

1:30 – 2:20 p.m.

2:30 – 4 p.m. (3 p.m. on Fridays)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

12:30 – 1:20 p.m.

Equipment

New cardio equipment has:

internet access

workout routines

workout routine tracking

online video access

A few things to remember…

The Fitness Center is for students & employees only.

Bringing in friends and family members creates a liability issue for the college. Employees and students only, please!

Need a TCC ID? Get one at the Campus Public Safety Office, Building 14.

Dress code & Locker Rooms

Please wear full-length (uncropped) shirts with sleeves while working out in the Fitness Center.

Locker rooms are available for use. Please bring your own lock and your own towel.

Equipment Use