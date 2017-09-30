The Suburban Times

Paving brings overnight lane closures on I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – During the first week of October, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will reduce Interstate 5 in both directions during overnight hours between Mounts Road and Center Drive. The lane closures are necessary for paving. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Southbound I-5

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day; Thursday night from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6; and Friday night from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Northbound I-5

  • Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.
  • Thursday, Oct. 5, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.
  • Friday, Oct. 6, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

