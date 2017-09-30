Make the grade with free homework tools

Get your school year off to a Grade A success—or at least some very good grades! Pierce County Library System is here to help students and their parents get the best grades possible and have some fun in the process to learn. Check out the Library’s amazing selection of Tools for Students. These resources would cost one student hundreds of dollars and they are all free with your library card.

Free services and resources at Pierce County Libraries 18 full-service libraries:

Vetted, safe online research tools:

Students who are looking ahead to life after high school also have a variety of tools including SAT practice testing, AP exams and information on applying for financial aid through the Testing & Education Reference Center.

Students just out of high school can explore careers and find training programs with Washington Occupational Information Service’s Career Information Center and they can get resume and job coaching at Job Now.

Get more information at Tools for Students and The Library’s Kids and Teens web page.