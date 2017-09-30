Make the grade with free homework tools

Get your school year off to a Grade A success—or at least some very good grades! Pierce County Library System is here to help students and their parents get the best grades possible and have some fun in the process to learn. Check out the Library’s amazing selection of Tools for Students. These resources would cost one student hundreds of dollars and they are all free with your library card.
Free services and resources at Pierce County Libraries 18 full-service libraries:
- Book lists
- Story times
- Science to Go backpacks
- STEM-based activities such as Camp Code, Lego Mindstorms and Robotics and more!
Vetted, safe online research tools:
- Online research tools
- Access to online tutors for live online help with homework from expert tutors
- Content on the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces and states, including famous people and recipes
- Science experiments, videos, biographies and all types of science research
- Tool to learn more than 80 languages and more!
Students who are looking ahead to life after high school also have a variety of tools including SAT practice testing, AP exams and information on applying for financial aid through the Testing & Education Reference Center.
Students just out of high school can explore careers and find training programs with Washington Occupational Information Service’s Career Information Center and they can get resume and job coaching at Job Now.
Get more information at Tools for Students and The Library’s Kids and Teens web page.
