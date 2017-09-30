Discover a Haunted Night Sky at the Pierce College Science Dome

Throughout the month of October, the Pierce College Science Dome will offer fun for the whole family in the festive Haunted Night Sky presentation. Visitors will use their imaginations to find creatures in the night sky, take a tour of the Sea of Serpents on the moon, discover the Witch’s Head Nebula, and other spooky places around the universe.

This family friendly children’s show will take place Saturdays in October at 12:30 and 2 p.m., and is designed for visitors ages 12 and under. Admission for children is $6, and adults are free during all children’s shows.

“This is such a fun, fall-inspired activity the whole family can enjoy,” said Science Dome Coordinator Hillary Stephens.

The Pierce College Science Dome is a 58-seat digital planetarium, and it is the only one of its kind in the South Puget Sound region. The immersive and interactive facility has a 38-foot dome-shaped screen that allows visitors to view the night sky from anywhere in the known universe on a cloudy day, be immersed in an alien environment with breathtaking full-dome images, explore the Egyptian pyramids and much more.

The Science Dome is located inside the Rainier Building at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood. For more information, please visit the Science Dome website.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.