City of Tacoma Seeks Faith Leader Input on Homelessness

In the final phase of the City of Tacoma’s emergency declaration on homelessness, options for long-term solutions are being explored. As part of that process, City leaders are working with Associated Ministries to encourage local faith communities to complete a brief survey to discover what they are already doing to serve vulnerable people, as well as what more faith communities might be interested in doing with the City’s support.

Pastors and faith leaders are strongly encouraged to complete the survey at this link before Oct. 5: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FBOservicesurvey. Here is a statement from the City regarding this effort:

“The City of Tacoma recognizes the vital role Faith Based Organizations have in the wide-spread community effort to uplift the community’s most vulnerable residents. The City is building a strategic and comprehensive approach to addressing homelessness in the city. As part of this effort, staff is seeking feedback and input from our community partners about how they can help address homelessness and what barriers they face in the effort.

“To ensure the concerns, needs and ideas of the Faith Based Organizations are represented in our effort, we would appreciate your time to participate in a survey and be in discussion with City of Tacoma staff to explore how the Temporary Homeless Camps Ordinance can be modified to create more partnership opportunities.”