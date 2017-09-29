Videos by JayRay Make an Impact, Win Awards

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Tacoma-based JayRay was recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for award-winning video including projects for The Place for Jobs coalition, the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling and a coalition of workforce development organizations for their Housing and Employment Navigator Study.

From development to the final credits, JayRay collaborated with its client-partners defining target audiences, developing the video concepts, writing scripts and key messages, and managing production schedules—from scouting locations to finding the right brand ambassadors.

“Video powerfully conveys emotion and makes a human connection, essential strategies for nonprofit organizations seeking to make an impact,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president.