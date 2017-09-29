Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 29 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 3, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – October 9, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – September 27, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones throughout Town. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats (at Marietta St./Rigney Rd and the E. end of Birch St. off Union Ave.) Additionally the crew continued street sweeping and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on the Tasanee Plat and the Birch St. Plat; disconnected and reconnect ted utility customers for payment issues; disconnected/reconnected two residences for electrical panel changes; trimmed trees away from street lights; met with Apple Squeeze representatives; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vegetation removal around fire hydrants. The crew also inspected new sewer main installations in the Tasanee Plat (Rigney Rd./Marietta St.) and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew finished replacement of the decking at Charlie’s Park; continued winterizing sprinkler systems throughout Town; prepared for Apple Squeeze; and grounds’ maintenance.

Cedar Creek:

The Cedar Creek Work Crew worked with our Parks/Grounds Crew on Tuesday at Charlie’s Park.

Other:

Apple Squeeze:

On the 1st of October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will sponsor the annual Apple Squeeze on Lafayette St. There will be food, music, crafts, pony rides and other “apple” related activities. Apple identification experts will be on hand as well. Please come and enjoy this traditional Steilacoom event. For more information, please call; (253) 584-4133.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Calendar:

The 2018 Steilacoom Museum Calendar, a result of a year-long public photo contest, debuts at the Squeeze on Sunday, October 1. Entries to the contest are on SHMA’s Facebook page but the winners who made it into the calendar will be seeing their photos in print for the first time on Sunday, October 1 at the Squeeze.

These calendars which capture the look and heart of Steilacoom are great gifts. Come to the Museum Calendar booth in front of Town Hall to get yours – $10 for one and buy four, get one free. Share with family and friends out of town just what you love about Steilacoom.

After the Squeeze the calendars will be available at the Steilacoom Pub & Deli, The Bair Drug & Hardware Store, Coffee Cabin, Key Bank of Lakewood, Curves of Lakewood and the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

Thank you to the businesses who placed ads in the calendar: The Bair Bistro, Custom Hardwood Floors, Blu Room Creative, Curves of Lakewood, Kevin’s Mobile Marine Service, Topside Bar & Grill, Seaspa, Coffee Cabin, Creek Insurance, The Inn at Saltar’s Point, Steilacoom Pub & Grill, and brand new, The Sock Peddler in Lakewood. SHMA appreciates their support.

A new photo contest for the next 2019 Calendar will begin soon – watch for an announcement with the requirements and how to enter here in the Suburban Times, and on Facebook. Or call the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133, or check their website at steilacoomhistorical.org.