Protect those tapes from the 80’s + 90’s

Long before the GoPro and iPhone were conceived, we captured these memories on bulky, handheld video cameras. We salute all those camcorder parents who painstakingly recorded the soccer games, the school musical and countless hours of family fun.

And though you may remember the moments, chances are you haven’t relived them in many years. At this point, your children might even enjoy watching them more than you.

But did you know that those VHS tapes are deteriorating at a rapid rate and that you risk losing them forever if they stay trapped in boxes and basements?

It’s time to dust off all those relics stuffed in a box and bring them back to life – no VCR required. Just drop your tapes and movie reels off and Robi’s Camera Center will transfer them to DVD, Blu-ray or USB for reliable, compact storage and easy viewing on today’s technology. Make as many copies as you’d like, and distribute them freely to share those memories of triumph, humor and happiness caught on camera.