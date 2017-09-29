Lakewood weekly transportation update

150th Street: The completion deadline for the city’s project on 150th Street just east of Woodbrook Drive has been bumped to Oct. 13.

A number of factors contributed to the delay, including weather, unforeseen/unmarked utilities and drivers who are disobeying road closed signs and driving through the construction zone causing trenches to slide.

The contractor has worked 14-hour days since work began and is trying to finish as soon as possible. To help that happen the city reminds people to please obey all road closure signs and do not drive through unless you are a local residents accessing your home.

Crews are seeing 100 cars per hour during peak commute times ignore the road closures and drive through to get to Joint Base Lewis-McChord or Spanaway. JBLM is ticketing people who disobey the signs.

We are sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is complete.

Work also continues on 146th, 150th and Spring streets to widen the road, pave and add curb, gutter and sidewalks bordering the Tacoma Gateway warehouse project under construction across from Woodbrook Middle School.

Drivers should anticipate temporary delays and lane closures during construction. This project is estimated to be complete the second week of November.

S. Tacoma Way (SR512 to 96th): The electrical subcontractor continues to work at the South Tacoma Way/SR512 signal on punchlist items. We should be wrapping this project up in the next couple weeks.

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th to Bridgeport): Contractor RW Scott prepped and poured sidewalk this week on the east side of Gravelly Lake and Mt. Tacoma drives. This will continue into next week. RW Scott will also be prepping driveways for paving on the east side of Gravelly and Mt. Tacoma next week. G&G Electric poured light pole/signal foundations this week and will continue into next week.