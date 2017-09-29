Chloe Clark Elementary School Awarded National Grant

Congratulations to Chloe Clark Elementary, one of 35 schools nationwide to receive a $1,000 grant to help support a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Night. Kelly Leggett, PTA Co-Treasurer, applied for the “STEM + Families Math Grant” grant, sponsored by Mathnasium. The 35 winners were chosen from over 1,000 applicants, with Chloe Clark Elementary being the only recipient from Washington State.

The grant application focused on Chloe Clark Elementary families, sixty-five percent military, and the value of educational and social events that enable all families to spend quality time together. Adults will become engaged in the age appropriate math activities, in a station to station setting, manned by volunteers. The grant will allow for math activities that are fun, participatory and build student confidence. A portion of the funds will be used to create a take-home math activity or game for each student that families can use to promote math skills and engage family members.

The STEM + Families Grant Night is planned for Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm in the Chloe Clark Community Room.

Chloe Clark Elementary is part of the Steilacoom Historical School District that serves Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and parts of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.