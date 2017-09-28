You can decorate the Zoo

Tacoma, Wash. – Halloween is coming – but don’t rush out and buy more plastic décor. Instead, start saving your recycling. You’ll need it for the Zoo Boo community Sculpture Contest at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Every year, kids and families get to trick-or-treat at the zoo in costume, admiring zookeepers’ extravagant decorations.

But this year, we’re opening the decorating up to the public. Inspired by “Washed Ashore,” the current zoo exhibit of larger-than-life sea animal sculptures made entirely of plastic ocean trash, we’re inviting community members and groups to create their own sculptures of recycled, reused or repurposed materials.

It’s a great project for kids, teaching all of us about protecting our environment by minimizing our plastic footprint. And the winner of the Visitor Vote will receive a Zoo household membership!

HOW TO JOIN IN

Applications can be found at www.pdza.org/zooboo and are due Oct. 4. Zoo staff will approve the design. Sculptures can be delivered to the Zoo from Oct. 6-9, and picked up after the event from Nov. 1-5.

GUIDELINES

Each sculpture must have a title

Sculptures must be family-friendly and appropriate for children (nothing too scary!)

Sculptures must be made with 100% reused, recycled or repurposed items (no glass or breakables). The structure or foundation may be made from purchased items such as plywood, chicken wire, etc.

They must be free-standing, between 5-8 feet wide, tall and long; and weather-proof.

ZOO BOO HOURS: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 14-15.