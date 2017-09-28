The Suspense is growing as is Support for LASA’s Murder Mystery Dinner

Submitted by Janne Hutchins

LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) is holding a Murder Mystery Dinner. The dinner will be Friday the 13th of October at the Clover Park College Rotunda. It will feature a professionally staged play produced by the Murder Mystery Company from Michigan.

A tantalizing dinner featuring your choice of Prime Rib or Chicken Wellington will be provided by the Rainier Room. After dinner, guests will be able to bid on scrumptious dessert.

Support for the dinner has come from local business including HomeStreet Bank; Morrison House Sotheby’s International Realty; Mary Jane Dubbs, CPA; WSECU; Puget Sound Orthopaedics and our newest sponsors AA meats, Harborstone Credit Union, CHI Franciscan, Lakewood Kiwanis and Clover Park Rotary.

Bill Hagen of Harborstone Credit Union was asked why they are sponsoring this event, Bill stated “I believe in what LASA does.” Janne Hutchins Executive Director agreed with Bill and said that “LASA has enjoyed several years of support from Harborstone in meeting our mission to prevent homelessness and providing housing for families experiencing homelessness.”

To purchase tickets: visit our website www.lasawa.org and click on the fundraiser link or call our office at 253-581-8689 to find out more information.

LASA was started 26 years ago by a group of Lakewood churches and parishioners who were concerned with the growing number of families living on the edge of poverty. The name of the organization at that time was the Lakewood Area Shelter Association. Services were focused in the part of the county that was then known as the Lakes Area. Lakewood became a city in 1996. We are today known as LASA or Living Access Support Alliance.

Perhaps the biggest puzzle of the night to solve will be whether to choose Prime Rib or Chicken Wellington.