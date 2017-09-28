Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon October 2017 events

The June 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available below:

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405

(253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org

Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

October 6 9:00am – 12:00pm

October 20 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Family Nature Walks – All ages welcome, free

Explore Tacoma Parks during these seasonal naturalist-led family walks. Discover the amazing plants and animals that live in these parks and how they adapt in the different seasons. Not recommended for wheelchairs, strollers or children under 3.

Pre-registration requested.

Fall Colors

October 14 1pm – 2pm Swan Creek Park – 2820 Pioneer Way E

October 21 10am – 11am Wapato Park – 6500 S. Sheridan Ave.

October 28 10am – 11am Oak Tree Park – S. 74th St. & S. Cedar St

October 28 1pm – 2pm Tacoma Nature Center – 19th & Tyler

Tacoma Nature Center Family Adventure Programs

Boston Harbor Family Paddle

Ages 7 and up, $40.00 + tax/person, $36.00 + tax/TNC member

Launch in quaint Boston Harbor and paddle south past the Dofflemyer Point Lighthouse exploring the South Sound’s Budd Inlet. Pre-registration required.

October 7 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Meet at Boston Harbor Boat Launch

Thea Foss Waterway Family Paddle

Ages 7 and up, $35.00 + tax/person, $31.50 + tax/TNC member

Take in the Tacoma skyline from the water. Paddle past the Museum of Glass and under the 11th Street bridge to the bay. Explore this urban waterway and see the city from a new perspective. Pre-registration required.

October 21 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Meet at 1930 E D Street

Tacoma Nature Center Adult Adventure Programs

Nisqually Delta Adult Paddle

Ages 18 and up, $65 + tax/person, $58.50/TNC member

Join us for a paddle in one of the largest saltwater estuaries in the South Sound. See birds, sea life and plants as you paddle through the Delta. Pre-registration required.

October 14 10:00am – 1:00pm Meet at Luhr Beach boat launch

Tacoma Nature Center Special Events

Native Plant Sale – October 7, 2017 9:00am – 2:00pm

Landscape your yard with plants that are native to our area. Planting natives ensures the conservation of our precious water resources and provides habitat for local birds, mammals and insects. A list of available plants will be posted on the website by 1:00pm on Friday, October 6. www.tacomanaturecenter.org. Come early for the best selection.

Nature at Night – October 7, 2017 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Ages 7 and up, $7.00/person, TNC Members $6.30 each

Discover who goes bump in the night at the Tacoma Nature Center. Walk the trails after dark and learn about the nocturnal residents in the park. Warm up afterwards with hot cocoa and cookies. Adults must accompany children. Pre-registration required.

Girl Scout Events & Workshops

Night Howl for Scouts

October 21, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

A special night with the wildlife at Tacoma Nature Center just for Junior Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts ages 8-11. Take a guided night hike and hoot for owls, howl for coyotes, use your nocturnal senses, and learn survival skills. Special Tacoma Nature Center patch included. Pre-registration is required.

$12.00 per Scout, adults free

Cadette Girl Scouts – Leader in Action Badge Workshop

October 14, 9:00am – 12:30pm

Learn what it takes to earn the LiA badge at this hands-on workshop. Tacoma Nature Center staff will teach the tips and tricks of exploring nature with younger children with games, outdoor hikes and activities. Work with staff to plan and prepare to lead activities of the Brownie WOW! Wonders of Water journey. Then put your skills into action at an upcoming nature center event or with your local Brownie troop, and earn your LiA! Great training for Cadette P.A.s!

$15.00 per girl, adults free

Brownie Girl Scouts – Brownies, Bugs & Honey Bees

October 28, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Get a close-up look at the amazing life of the honey bee, view our live hive, make a beeswax candle, and take an insect safari hike. Earn the Bugs Badge while getting to know our six-legged neighbors! (Badge not included.)

$12.00 per girl, adults free

Tahoma Audubon Society

2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466

(253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org

Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

October 9 10:00am – 11:30am

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

October 8 10:00 – 4:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Adult Classes

10 Great Bird Watching Spots of Washington

Ages 14 and up, $15/TAS member, $17/ non-member

Join us for a one hour look at the 10 Best Birding Spots in Washington State. If you are into watching birds, this is a must attend class. Topics will include locations, best time to view, what the habitat is and what you can expect to see. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Class at Adriana Hess Audubon Center, 2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA.

Oct. 4, Wednesday, 2 – 3 pm

Beginning Birding

Ages 18 and up, $60/TAS member, $75/non-member

Do you want to identify the birds in your yard? Are you still trying to sort out all those ducks on the water? Are you interested in learning skills to identify birds on your own? Then this is the class for you! The class will look at the Who, What, Where, When, How and Why of bird-watching. The class is taught by Mike Walker, a retired wildlife biologist and certified teacher. Designed for beginners, this class meets at the Tacoma Nature Center and includes two local field trips on Saturdays, October 28 and November 4, 8:30am to approximately noon. Transportation not included. If participants have their own binoculars, please bring them to the first class night.

Oct. 23, Oct. 30 & Nov. 6; Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 pm