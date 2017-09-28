Sydney is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Sydney is currently interviewing for the position of Chief Dog Walker, Tennis Ball Chucker, and Pooper Scooper Personal Assistant.

A Good Samaritan scooped the Labrador Retriever mix off the street and brought her to the Humane Society. Now the 10-years-young lass is patiently chilling in her kennel, ready for the interviews to begin.

Sydney is a trim 55 lbs with plenty of energy and a great passion for toys. She’s pretty neutral when it comes to other dogs, and we’re not sure of her history with cats. One thing is certain though; she’s not picky when it comes to human friends.

Have what it takes to provide this beauty with a lifetime of love? Score an interview today — #A466353. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.