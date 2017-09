Rep. Christine Kilduff will host a Town Hall meeting with 28th District constituents from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 30, 2017 in the Lakes High School Library, 10320 Farwest Dr. SW, City of Lakewood. The Town Hall will provide constituents a chance to hear directly from Rep. Kilduff and share their opinions on issues in Olympia and the community.