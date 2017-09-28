President / CEO – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce to Speak at Transportation Club of Tacoma October 9th

The upcoming Transportation Club of Tacoma luncheon on October 9th, will feature guest speaker Tom Pierson – President / CEO – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s Mission is – Leading the way to exceptional business & community growth so that Tacoma-Pierce County is a vibrant community where economic growth is encouraged and sustained.

The Chamber focuses on a Commitment to you, Prosperous Business, Government and Policy, Military and Veterans and Port, Industry & Trade….just to name a few! This should be a very informative speech that you won’t want to miss!

Tom Pierson started as the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s President & CEO in June 2011. Tom is a passionate advocate for business, a resourceful leader who thrives on innovative solutions and a relationship builder.

Previously, Tom led the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce for eight years. Under Pierson’s leadership, the Federal Way Chamber received four-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce based on financial controls, management and overall performance and doubled its membership to nearly 500 businesses.

Tom initiated creative partnerships in the South Sound region to help add jobs and support a strong business climate and community. His collaborative spirit drove the creation of the South Sound Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition and the Regional Small Business Incubator for the region and locally, a “buy local” program, a Young Professionals group, and a “Safe City” program that brought businesses, the City and police together.

Tom’s professional affiliations include the Western Association of Chamber Executives, vice chair of the board; Washington Chamber of Commerce Executives, board member; South Sound Chambers of Commerce Legislative Coalition, board member; and Washington State Chamber – AWB, board member.

Community involvement is important to Tom. He is chairman of the Woodstone Credit Union board of directors and serves on the Franciscan Foundation board of trustees. He also has board roles with Communities in Schools of Federal Way, Safe City Federal Way, St. Francis Fellowship, Multi-Service Center, Advancing Leadership, Jobs for South Sound, and Federal Way Boys and Girls Club.

Before joining the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce, Tom worked for the Metropolitan King County Council. He also was on the legislative staff in the Washington State Senate.

Tom is an accredited chamber executive. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University. He and his family live in Pierce County.