Let’s look more broadly

There’s a need to look at the NFL anthem situation from a broader perspective. This link will provide that along with some good food for thought on how we treat each other.
Dan Fannin says
The problem with this telecast is that the sportscaster free zooms that one’s opposition to the protests during the national anthem is because one doesn’t agree with the issue. That’s false and misleading. I for one don’t have a problem with the issue that is trying to be brought to an a National conversation. My problem is with the time in the place. In my opinion, disrespecting the American flag and the national anthem is not the time in the place. These athletes have the fame and the access to Media to choose any number of other opportunities to make their perspective known.
Ardie Herbel says
Then you miss a big part of the announcer’s point…..he mentions “where is the right place for a protest” and how we disrespect the flag every day in many, many ways. So, I think your argument falls flat. Please listen to him again.
John says
Protest needs to be ‘in your face’ if any change is to occur, including before the leisure activity of viewing a sporting event. Relegating protest to a few obscure city blocks after long waits for permits or years of black athletes visiting inner city schools spreading the message of equal opportunity to disadvantaged black youth is ‘convenient’ but apparently not effective for social change.
Understand history and realize by ignoring white privilege we have now come to this point where relegating others choice of protest to fit the form and location that doesn’t bother you is patriarchal if not hypocritical. It’s an awareness being made increasingly more each day by a younger generation both black and white. They see it clearly, not through lens colored by religious or cultural bias but by what they see and experience in todays world which is more reality based ie the truth. And ultimately the truth prevails throughout history at times leaving a trail of discarded belief systems behind.
This was a peaceful protest, a silent gesture, nobodys carrying sticks, screaming profanities or burning the flag here. This was a poignant way to protest, on a national stage to the powers that are supposed to represent the flag for us, on a national and international stage, that they have not done so in an honorable manner. This is a message to the powers that be that THEY have disgraced what the flag was and is supposed to represent to an entire ethnic group.
In my opinion, taking a knee is honorable. I got down on my knee when I asked for my wifes hand in marriage. A knight would kneel at the queens feet before being knighted. To me taking the knee still shows respect for the flags intentions while acknowledging it’s failure in execution. You protest this form of protest, I applaud it, no hooded, helmeted, youth bent on social upheaval, burning overturned cars here, just well intentioned men trying to show a system we live under, that it is not treating an ethnic group in a manner the flag supposedly guarantees.