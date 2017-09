The Lakewood Republican Women will host Key to Leadership Training on October 13, 2017 (10:30 am-12 pm) at the Oakhouse Restaurant at Oakbrook Golf Club. Sally Talyor, District Director of the Washington Federation of Republican Women will be the meeting presenter. Cost is $30 per person and includes lunch (starting at noon) and a leadership booklet. RSVP no later than October 6 to Virginia Suslick at (253) 312-2829.