Friday night lane closures come to I-5 for electronic sign work

TACOMA – Over Friday night, Sept. 29, WSDOT maintenance crews will close up to three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 between South 84th Street and South 56th Street in south Tacoma for electronic sign maintenance work.

Crews will close the first northbound lane at 9 p.m. An hour later at 10 p.m., a second lane will close, followed by a third lane at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time into their travels.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.