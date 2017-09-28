Twenty eight volunteers cleaned, painted, pruned and planted at Harry Todd Park in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood on Sept. 27 as part of the Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity/Lowe’s Day of Caring.

Using 20 gallons of paint and other supplies donated through a Lowe’s neighborhood revitalization grant, volunteers applied two fresh coats of paint to the park’s main picnic shelter, trash cans and picnic tables. They also spruced up the landscaping around the park’s entrance including carting away a wheelbarrow full of rocks, spreading 13 bags of mulch and planting cheery daffodils that will bloom in the spring.

Other work included in the grant are electrical improvements throughout the park, which Habitat partnered with the City of Lakewood and Bates Technical College to complete. Improvements include updated light fixtures and LED bulbs for the newly repainted picnic shelter. The result will be brighter light and better energy efficiency.

Bates is also upgrading power capacity at the picnic shelter from 20 amps to 125 amps. Now items such as jump houses can be plugged in without fear of tripping the under-powered circuit. Increased power is better for visitors enjoying the shelter and also decreases the number of maintenance calls the City gets when the breakers have to be re-set, a regular occurrence during busy summer months.

Brighter and more energy-efficient LED lights for the parking lot and the walkway to the lake round out the electrical improvements covered by the grant.

“I love projects like these,” said Lakewood City Council Member John Simpson who was on hand to thank the volunteers for their hard work. “I have been so impressed by Habitat for Humanity and what they’ve done here.” He also praised Lowe’s for its 60+ year history of partnering with community groups to improve the look, livability and safety of neighborhoods.

Volunteers finished their work in record time and trooped across the street to help out at the construction site known as New Tillicum North where Habitat is building seven cottage-style homes with a target completion of early spring 2018.

Habitat for Humanity began partnering with the City of Lakewood in 2009 to help spur change in Tillicum. Since 2012, Habitat has worked with homeowners to build or rehabilitate into more than 30 homes in the neighborhood. The increase in owner-occupied homes has helped reduce issues of crime in the area, as well as encourage businesses such as Starbucks to move into Tillicum and residents to be more actively involved in their community.

“That’s what I’m excited about,” said Tillicum homeowner Becka Scanlan who has been in her Habitat home since 2014. “Seeing activities like this (volunteer event) and getting people out of their houses, getting them to trust each other and be a community again.”

“The City of Lakewood’s tremendous partnership and ability to leverage resources has made Habitat’s work possible in Lakewood,” said Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity CEO Maureen Fife. “Their commitment combined with monetary and volunteer support from Lowe’s has made expressions of neighborhood revitalization like today’s Day of Caring possible. We are so grateful.”