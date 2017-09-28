Class of ’67 at Lakes High Celebrates 50th Reunion

Submitted by Denise Holt

It was two years in the works – one day in July 2015 a group of us “girls” were having lunch and decided we would like to have a big celebration for our 50th reunion – so I drove home and announced to my husband that I was going to organize the event and round up a committee. My dedicated crew (Christy Taylor Dickerson, Don Hageness, Harry Pittman, Susan Holm Gierke, Willie Dickerson, Tom Curtis, Lynne Burke, Sherry Johnson,Marlene Hageness) and I met regularly over the next two years organizing and planning and most of all, searching for our long lost classmates.

When it came down to searching the Internet, another classmate joined me in the hunt – Ann Harris. Between the two of us and with the help of Tom Curtis, we pretty much found all of our classmates. We had 419 on the list and only 34 still remained “lost”. Ron Milam also helped in identifying all the military veterans and he also searched for classmates we couldn’t find. I also hired Reunions With Class – they guided me through the whole process and sent out invitations and handled all the registration and paperwork, etc. If anyone is thinking about planning a reunion, Reunions With Class is the way to go!

September 15, 2017 came so fast – the night was finally here. The decorations were amazing – an orange and blue balloon arch greeted the classmates to walk through to the dining room or the display room with more memorabilia than I ever imagined. Christy Taylor Dickerson was in charge of this project and she came through with flying colors.

The entire room was filled with nostalgia from 1967 – items she painstakingly collected from classmates and displayed throughout the room. The dining room was filled with orange and blue balloon bouquets on the tables and the floor and the Tim Hall Band was set up to play their music for the night. The Country Club had a fantastic Italian feast set out for the classmates. We had our class photo taken and Raines Video Productions was on site to film the entire evening.

We had seating for 180 people and every seat was taken – our classmates represented 16 states – some traveled as far away as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, New Mexico and Tennessee. Everyone had a wonderful time and I’m pretty sure people were thinking they were glad they came to rekindle those high school friendships! There were smiles on everyone’s faces all night long. It was worth it.