The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

A Street ramp to I-705 in Tacoma soon to reopen

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA – WSDOT has good news to report to downtown Tacoma commuters. Following a three-year closure for I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV construction, the A Street on-ramp to Interstate 705 is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

WSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience as crews continue to replace the 1960’s era pavement on southbound I-5 and advance the work on the new McKinley Street Bridge spanning I-5.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *