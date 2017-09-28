A Street ramp to I-705 in Tacoma soon to reopen

TACOMA – WSDOT has good news to report to downtown Tacoma commuters. Following a three-year closure for I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV construction, the A Street on-ramp to Interstate 705 is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

WSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience as crews continue to replace the 1960’s era pavement on southbound I-5 and advance the work on the new McKinley Street Bridge spanning I-5.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.