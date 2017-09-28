2018 Steilacoom Calendar Hot Off the Press

Submitted by Marianne Bull

The 2018 Steilacoom Museum Calendar, a result of a year long public photo contest, debuts at the Squeeze on Sunday, October 1. Entries to the contest are on our Facebook page but the winners who made it into the calendar will be seeing their photos in print for the first time on Sunday, October 1 at the Squeeze.

These calendars which capture the look and heart of Steilacoom are great gifts. Come to the Museum Calendar booth in front of Town Hall to get yours – $10 for one and buy four, get one free. Share with family and friends out of town just what you love about Steilacoom.

After the Squeeze the calendars will be available at the Steilacoom Pub &Deli, The Bair Drug & Hardware Store, Coffee Cabin, Key Bank of Lakewood, Curves of Lakewood and the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

Thank you to the businesses who placed ads in the calendar: The Bair Bistro, Custom Hardwood Floors, Blu Room Creative, Curves of Lakewood, Kevin’s Mobile Marine Service, Topside Bar & Grill, Seaspa, Coffee Cabin, Creek Insurance, The Inn at Saltar’s Point, Steilacoom Pub & Grill, and brand new, The Sock Peddler in Lakewood. We appreciate their support.

A new photo contest for the next 2019 Calendar will begin soon – watch for an announcement with the requirements and how to enter here in the Suburban Times, and on Facebook. Or call the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133, or check our website at steilacoomhistorical. org