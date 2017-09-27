The Apple Squeeze is Near, Oct. 1

Submitted by Marianne Bull

The first Sunday of October is October first. And with the first Sunday of October comes the Apple Squeeze, for 44 years a tradition in Steilacoom.

As much of a marker for autumn as colorful leaves, pumpkins, scarecrows and mums, the Squeeze celebrates the apple and delicious cider.

And the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze offers that and much more: hand crafted artists, great food, pumpkin painting for kids, pony rides, face painting, wandering vocalists (SHS Choir), weaving and spinning demonstrations and wonderful musicians all day.

Treat yourself to a cider float and wander the street, taking it all in. What better way to say good bye to summer?

Sunday, October 1 from 10-4 on Lafayette Street in the center of historic Steilacoom. This event is sponsored and produced by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association with help from Boy Scout Troop #71, Builders Club of Pioneer School, Key Club of Steilacoom High School and many volunteers.